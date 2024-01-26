Rhys Hoskins’ $34 million, 2-year deal with Brewers includes opt-out after 2024 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins’ $34 million, two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers allows the first baseman to opt out of the deal after the 2024 season.

Hoskins could get $16 million for one season or $48 million over three years as part of the deal announced Friday.

He will get a $12 million salary this year, and and the contract includes an $18 million salary for 2025. If Hoskins opt, he would receive a $4 million buyout payable on Feb. 1, 2026.

If Hoskins doesn’t opt out, the deal includes an $18 million mutual option for 2026. If that option is declined, Hoskins would receive a $4 million buyout payable on Feb. 1, 2026.

Hoskins, who turns 31 on May 17, missed last season after tearing his left ACL while fielding a grounder in a spring training game against Detroit on March 23. He hit .246 with a .332 on-base percentage, 30 homers and 79 RBIs for NL champion Philadelphia in 2022.

“We are excited to add the power bat, leadership and experience of Rhys Hoskins to our lineup,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “Rhys is a proven winner who has worked tirelessly to get back on the field, and we look forward to his return to action this season.”

Hoskins has a .242 career batting average, .353 on-base percentage, .492 slugging percentage, 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 667 regular-season games, all with the Phillies.

In nine games at Milwaukee, Hoskins hit .342 with a .405 on-base percentage, five homers, eight RBIs and a .790 slugging percentage.

Hoskins has hit at least 27 homers four times.

