RFK Jr. to remain on Wisconsin ballot despite campaign suspension

While his presidential campaign has been suspended, Wisconsinites will still be able to cast their vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. suspended his campaign on Friday, claiming recent polls showed his independent campaign for the White House was helping Democratic nominee Vice-President Kamla Harris and hurting the Republican Nominee, former President Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. also endorsed Trump on Friday, requesting his name be removed from the ballot in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

However, Wisconsin’s election commission voted on Tuesday not to remove his name from the ballot this November. The Associated Press reports the sentiment is similar in Michigan, where election officials have stated it is too late for him to be removed from the ballot.

Despite his endorsement of Trump and campaign suspension, RFK Jr. hasn’t formally ended his bid for the presidency and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome.