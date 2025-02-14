Recall issued for alfalfa sprouts possibly contaminated with Listeria

A River Falls produce company is recalling packages of alfalfa sprouts potentially contaminated with Listeria.

Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. is recalling five-ounce packages of alfalfa sprouts marked on the top with lot #687 and UPC #763247198915 that expired on Jan. 29, which were sold at grocery stores and local co-ops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Listera can cause short-term symptoms such as:

High fever

Headaches

Stiff muscles

Nausea

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

No illnesses have been reported at this time, according to the FDA.

Consumers are asked to discard the packages if they still have them.