Recall issued for alfalfa sprouts possibly contaminated with Listeria

Emily Baude KSTP
(Credit: FDA)

A River Falls produce company is recalling packages of alfalfa sprouts potentially contaminated with Listeria.

Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. is recalling five-ounce packages of alfalfa sprouts marked on the top with lot #687 and UPC #763247198915 that expired on Jan. 29, which were sold at grocery stores and local co-ops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Listera can cause short-term symptoms such as:

  • High fever
  • Headaches
  • Stiff muscles
  • Nausea
  • Stomach pain
  • Diarrhea

No illnesses have been reported at this time, according to the FDA.

Consumers are asked to discard the packages if they still have them.