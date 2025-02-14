Recall issued for alfalfa sprouts possibly contaminated with Listeria
A River Falls produce company is recalling packages of alfalfa sprouts potentially contaminated with Listeria.
Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. is recalling five-ounce packages of alfalfa sprouts marked on the top with lot #687 and UPC #763247198915 that expired on Jan. 29, which were sold at grocery stores and local co-ops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Listera can cause short-term symptoms such as:
- High fever
- Headaches
- Stiff muscles
- Nausea
- Stomach pain
- Diarrhea
No illnesses have been reported at this time, according to the FDA.
Consumers are asked to discard the packages if they still have them.