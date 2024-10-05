Purdue’s CB Markevious Brown is no longer with team but could return next year, school says

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Purdue cornerback Markevious Brown is no longer with the team due to a personal matter but could return next year.

The school issued a statement Saturday on Brown’s status before Purdue’s game at Wisconsin.

“It is necessary for Markevious Brown to step away from the team at this time,” the school said. “As of today, it is our expectation that he will rejoin the program for the 2025 season. This is a personal matter, and we will have no additional comments.”

Brown had nine tackles and a team-high three pass breakups through the first four games. This was his second season with Purdue after two years at Mississippi.

