Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Green Bay 83-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 16 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Green Bay 83-67 on Sunday night.

Morton-Robertson had three steals for the Mastodons (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson added 15 points while going 6 of 11 from the field and had five assists. Trey Lewis shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Phoenix (2-13, 0-4) were led in scoring by Preston Ruedinger, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Green Bay also got 11 points from Ryan Wade. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Phoenix.

