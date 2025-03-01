Pullian scores 18, Milwaukee knocks off Detroit Mercy 89-67 in regular-season finale

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat Detroit Mercy 89-67 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Milwaukee will be the No. 3 seed in the Horizon League Tournament. Detroit Mercy will be the No. 10 seed.

Pullian had three steals for the Panthers (21-10, 14-6). Jamichael Stillwell scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Themus Fulks finished 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding nine assists.

TJ Nadeau led the way for the Titans (8-23, 4-16) with 15 points. Nate Johnson added 13 points for Detroit Mercy. Emmanuel Kuac also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the Titans’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

