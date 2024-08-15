Plane crashes near Chetek Municipal Airport in western WI, 1 injured

An investigation is ongoing after a plane crash injured one person Wednesday in western Wisconsin.

The Chetek Police Department said they learned about a possible plane crash near the Chetek Municipal Airport around 12:33 p.m.

Officers found the wreckage of a plane southeast of the airport, in a small pine grove.

The pilot of the plane, a 34-year-old man from Cameron, was removed from the wreckage and airlifted to the hospital. His condition was not provided by police.

The crash remains under investigation by Chetek police with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Chetek Fire Department and Chetek EMS all responded to the incident.