Packers will be missing four starters on offense, one on defense as they face Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will be missing four usual starters on offense as well as one of their top defensive players when they open their home schedule Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Aaron Jones is missing a second straight game and wide receiver Christian Watson is sitting out a third consecutive game because of hamstring injuries.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is missing a second straight game with lingering issues in a left knee that has required three separate surgeries over the past three years. Left guard Elgton Jenkins is out with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

On defense, cornerback Jaire Alexander won’t play because of a back issue.

The Packers (1-1) already had ruled Jenkins out on Friday’s injury report. Jones, Watson, Bakhtiari and Alexander all had ben listed as questionable.

This game marks Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s first career regular-season home start as he faces a Saints defense that has allowed 20 points or fewer in each of its past 10 games.

Love will be facing a Saints secondary that is missing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Marcus Maye. Adebo, who had been listed as questionable, won’t play because of a hamstring injury. Maye is beginning a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Saints (2-0) also won’t have tight end Foster Moreau or running back Jamaal Williams. Moreau is dealing with an ankle injury. Williams was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a hamstring issue.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.