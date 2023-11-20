Packers sign Patrick Taylor off Patriots practice squad, release Dallin Leavitt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers boosted their running back depth by welcoming back a couple of familiar players, as they signed Patrick Taylor off the New England Patriots’ practice squad and added James Robinson to their practice squad.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced both moves Monday. The Packers also released safety Dallin Leavitt, who had been on their active roster and dropped linebacker Christian Young from their practice squad.

Taylor played 27 regular-season games for the Packers from 2021-23, including four this season. The 25-year-old Taylor had 44 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown over those three seasons.

Robinson, 25, had joined the Packers’ practice squad on Oct. 17, but was released about three weeks later.

Robinson had his greatest pro success as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.

Two of Green Bay’s three running backs got injured in the Packers’ 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as Aaron Jones hurt his knee and Emanuel Wilson hurt his shoulder late in the second quarter. The injuries left AJ Dillon as the Packers’ only available running back.

The Packers (4-6) don’t have much time to get ready for a Thursday game at Detroit (8-2). The Packers released a Monday injury report that estimated neither Jones nor Wilson would have participated if the team had practiced that day.

Leavitt, 29, had been a key special teams contributor since joining the Packers last season after playing for the Raiders from 2018-21. Leavitt was penalized for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct during the opening kickoff Sunday, causing Green Bay to begin its first possession at its 8-yard line.

