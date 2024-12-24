Packers’ secondary missing 3 starters against Spencer Rattler and the Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler was set to face a Green Bay Packers secondary missing three starters in the rookie fifth-round pick’s fourth career start Monday night.

Rattler started in place of Derek Carr, who missed a second straight game with an injured left, non-throwing hand. The Saints were also without five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness).

Green Bay’s secondary was missing cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and safeties Evan Williams (quadriceps) and Javon Bullard (ankle).

Alexander practiced all week but missed his fifth straight game. He and Williams had both been listed as questionable. Bullard missed his second straight game.

Green Bay’s defense also was missing linebacker and leading tackler Quay Walker, who was ruled out Saturday with an ankle injury.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill

Green Bay’s offense welcomed back tight end Luke Musgrave, who was activated off injured reserve Monday after missing nearly three months with an ankle issue.

Musgrave has played only four games this season, the last on Sept. 29. After catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie, Musgrave has just five catches for 22 yards this year.

Also on the Packers’ inactive list were wide receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. New Orleans’ inactives included defensive tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khristian Boyd.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.