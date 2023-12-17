Packers RB Aaron Jones returns from knee injury. Dillon out with broken thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is returning from a knee injury to help the Packers withstand the absence of backfield mate AJ Dillon in the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jones is available to play for the Packers (6-7) after missing three games, but Dillon is out because of a broken right thumb. Both players had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Packers also will be missing cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) for a sixth straight game and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) for a second consecutive game. The Packers’ injury report had listed Watson as doubtful and Alexander as questionable.

Packers safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) also won’t play.

Tampa Bay (6-7) will have wide receiver Chris Godwin available for Sunday’s game. Godwin had been listed as questionable because of a knee issue.

On defense, the Bucs will have cornerback Jamel Dean and nose tackle Vita Vea returning to action. Dean had missed three games with injuries to his ankle and foot, while Vea didn’t play in the Bucs’ 29-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week because of a toe injury.

Bucs linebacker Devin White is inactive and will miss his third straight game. White sat out the Bucs’ past two games with a foot injury, but had been a full practice participant Thursday and Friday.

The Bucs also won’t have cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) and defensive lineman Will Gholston (knee/ankle). The Bucs already had ruled out both players Friday.

Other inactive players for the Bucs include quarterback John Wolford, safety Ryan Neal, defensive back Josh Hayes and offensive lineman Brandon Walton. Other inactive players for the Packers include linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Caleb Jones and wide receiver Samori Toure.

The Packers also activated cornerback Eric Stokes from injured reserve on Saturday, which means the 2021 first-round pick from Georgia could be playing for just the second time this season.

