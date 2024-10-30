Packers’ QB Love doesn’t practice but says there’s a ‘realistic’ chance he plays against Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love didn’t practice Wednesday. However he remained hopeful about the possibility of playing Sunday after a strained groin prevented him from finishing a 30-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’ve made progress,” Love said. “It’s definitely feeling better. I think every day there will be some improvements to it, but definitely feels better than it did on Sunday.”

Love was one of several notable Packers to miss Wednesday’s practice while recovering from injuries. Love was asked how realistic it was to believe he could play when the Packers (6-2) host the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (6-1) on Sunday.

“I think it’s realistic,” Love replied.

Love initially got hurt on the first series of the game. He said it happened while rolling out to his right on a third down play. Love remained in the game until he dropped to the ground near the sideline after completing a second down pass to Josh Jacobs early in the third quarter.

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore

“(It) definitely was something that was bothering me throughout the game,” Love said. “I tried to play through it and obviously got to a point where I just couldn’t keep going anymore.”

This isn’t the first time this season the Packers have entered a game with uncertainty about their quarterback situation. The difference is that this time they feel better about how they might fare if Love’s unavailable, thanks to the way backup quarterback Malik Willis has performed.

Love injured his left medial collateral ligament in a season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and missed the Packers’ next two games. That forced the Packers to turn to Malik Willis, who had just joined the team in an Aug. 27 trade with the Tennessee Titans.

He’s responded with a breakthrough season in a reserve role. After completing 53% of his passes (35 of 66) with three interceptions and no touchdown passes in two seasons with the Titans, Willis has completed 74.4% of his attempts (29 of 39) with three touchdown passes and no interceptions this season.

Willis led the Packers to victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Titans while Love was sidelined. Willis came through again in Jacksonville, throwing a 51-yard completion to Jayden Reed that set up Brandon McManus’ tiebreaking 24-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Wednesday he’d be “much more confident” about what the Packers can accomplish if Love’s unavailable after seeing what Willis has done.

After Sunday’s game, LaFleur praised how Willis maintains a steady heartbeat when the game’s on the line and doesn’t let those moments get too big for him.

Willis credits his faith for providing that calm demeanor. But when he was asked whether winning those two earlier starts this season gave him more confidence, Willis took the conversation down a different path.

“I don’t think it matters,” Willis said. “It’s easy to win, it’s easy to lose in this league. It’s just how it’s dealt. You’ve just got to be able to be ready when the time comes and work hard each day to get better. I feel like that’s more important than being confident by a couple of wins. These are different teams. Each team is different, and each game is its own game.”

The Packers will need good quarterback production to beat the Lions because they could be missing some other key contributors.

Jacobs (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (glute), center Josh Myers (wrist), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday. Linebacker Quay Walker practiced fully after missing the Jaguars game while in concussion protocol.

Jacobs expressed confidence after practice that he would be available Sunday.

“Just managing my body, man,” Jacobs said. “I’ll be good come game time.”

