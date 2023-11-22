Packers place TE Musgrave, RB Wilson on IR. They sign RB Robinson and WR Melton to active roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back James Robinson to their active roster among a series of moves Wednesday in advance of their Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit.

Musgrave went on injured reserve along with running back Emanuel Wilson, meaning both players must miss at least four games. They wouldn’t be eligible to return until at least Christmas Eve, when the Packers visit Carolina.

The Packers (4-6) signed both Robinson and wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to their active roster. They also promoted fullback Henry Pearson and safety Benny Sapp to the active roster for Thursday’s game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Musgrave suffered an abdominal injury in Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Musgrave, a rookie second-round pick from Oregon State, has 33 catches this season for 341 yards and one touchdown. He’s one catch shy of the Packers franchise record for receptions by a rookie tight end, as Bubba Franks had 34 in 2000.

Green Bay Packers' Luke Musgrave catches a pass for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed

The Packers also could be missing tight end Josiah Deguara on Thursday, as he’s been dealing with a hip injury this week. Green Bay’s likely starting tight end at Detroit will be Tucker Kraft, a rookie third-round pick from South Dakota State with five catches for 43 yards.

“He continues to get better every time he goes out there, so obviously a significant blow for us offensively,” LaFleur said Tuesday about Musgrave’s injury. “But just like we always talk about, it’s going to be opportunities for these other guys — for Tucker, for Ben (Sims), to really show what they can do.”

Wilson hurt his shoulder and running back Aaron Jones injured his knee during the same series late in the second quarter of the Chargers game, leaving AJ Dillon as the Packers’ only healthy running back for the rest of that game. Jones also isn’t expected to play against the NFC North-leading Lions (8-2).

The Packers attempted to shore up their depth at running back Monday by signing Patrick Taylor off the New England Patriots’ practice squad and signing Robinson to their practice squad. Now they’ve put Taylor on the active roster.

Both Taylor and Robinson have familiarity with the Packers that should enable them to contribute right away.

Taylor, 25, played 27 games for the Packers from 2021-23, including four this season, before they released him last month. Robinson was on the practice squad for a few weeks earlier this season before also getting released.

Robinson, 25, has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He had his best season as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, when he rushed for 1,070 yards.

Melton, 24, had been on the Packers’ practice squad all season.

