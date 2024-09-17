Packers place rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle Sunday in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Packers announced Tuesday they had put Lloyd on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games. The Packers also signed running back Chris Brooks to the active roster from their practice squad.

Green Bay selected Lloyd out of Southern California in the third round of this year’s draft. He missed a season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury and then ran for 15 yards on six carries against the Colts while playing 10 offensive snaps.

Lloyd told reporters Monday that teammate Josh Jacobs has helped him deal with all these injury issues he’s encountered in his rookie season.

“Every time I get frustrated, I have a guy like Josh Jacobs,” Lloyd said. “He knows. He’s been through it. Every time I say something about it or I’ll come up to him and I’ll say like, ‘Can’t catch a break,’ and Josh will stop me right in the nick of it and be like, ‘It happens.’ Like he said yesterday, ‘Who cares? Who cares?’ That’s something that I really like that he said to me. ‘Who cares?’ Just do what you can do. Accept the adversity and just get better.

“At the end of the day, there’s going to be something that comes good that comes out, so I’m just taking things day by day and, eventually, I’m going to be ready to go.”

Green Bay has been dealing with depth issues behind Jacobs at running back.

Jacobs has 48 of the Packers’ 74 carries and has rushed for 235 yards to rank third in the NFL. Emanuel Wilson is the Packers’ second-leading rusher with 55 yards on nine carries.

The Packers (1-1) play at Tennessee (0-2) on Sunday.

Brooks had joined the Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 3. He played nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season and had 19 carries for 106 yards.

