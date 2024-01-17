Packers making history as they advance in playoffs with league’s youngest roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This wasn’t the typical formula for producing a title contender. The Green Bay Packers followed up an 8-9 season by trading four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and letting plenty of other veterans walk away while assembling the league’s youngest roster. Green Bay has found a way to thrive in the postseason anyhow. The Elias Sports Bureau says the Packers have the youngest weighted age of any team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win a playoff game. The Packers visit the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.