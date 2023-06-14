NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in southern Wisconsin

WATERTOWN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The NTSB said in a tweet that it is investigating the crash of a Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles (77 miles) northwest of Milwaukee.

Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.

Mary Bellows, who lives in Watertown, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that around noon she heard the plane and then a big boom. She said her room shook, and then a large plume of smoke rose near her home.

Local officials had not released any information about the crash by early afternoon. A message seeking comment and details on the crash was left by The Associated Press with the Watertown Police Department.

