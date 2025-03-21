North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers leaves March Madness game against Ole Miss with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Carolina forward Jae’Lyn Withers was helped off the floor after hurting his right leg during the second half of the Tar Heels’ first round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi on Friday.

Withers was driving to the basket when he got fouled by Mississippi’s Matthew Murrell and landed awkwardly. After hitting the floor, Withers immediately grabbed his right ankle. Teammates Seth Trimble and Ven-Allen Lubin helped Withers to the end of the North Carolina bench. Lubin then shot two free throws in Withers’ place while Withers remained on the bench.

North Carolina trailed 50-30 with 16:02 left when Withers went down.

Withers, a fifth-year senior, entered Friday averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

