No. 10 Marquette routs Stonehill 94-59 behind Joplin’s 27 points

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin scored 27 points and Kam Jones and Damarius Owens each added 14 to lead No. 10 Marquette to a 94-59 win over Stonehill on Wednesday night.

Joplin made his first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and was 10 for 12 from the field. Joplin poured in a career-high 29 in the Golden Eagles’ previous game, an 80-69 win Saturday over Georgia in the Bahamas.

Owens, a freshman, had scored five points in his first three games. He went 3 of 3 from 3.

Amir Nesbitt led Stonehill (4-5) with 14 points, Hermann Koffi scored 13 and Chas Stinson added 10. Josh Morgan, who averages 15.4 points per game and is the Skyhawks’ leading score, didn’t play because of a foot injury.

Takeaways

Stonehill's Chas Stinson tries to get past Marquette's Stevie Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Stonehill: The Skyhawks, who entered Division 1 in 2022, are trying to figure how to win away from home as they lost their 26th straight road game.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles (7-0) remain one of two undefeated Big East teams after No. 22 Xavier (6-1) fell 78-53 to Michigan, and Providence (5-1) lost 79-77 to Oklahoma.

Key moment

Stonehill stayed close until 8:53 in the first half when Ethan Meuser’s second straight 3-pointer cut Marquette’s lead to 27-21. Then, Marquette went on a 24-10 run to claim a 51-31 halftime lead.

Key stat

The Golden Eagles shot 60.7% (37 for 61) from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.

Up next

Marquette hosts Western Carolina on Saturday, and Stonehill hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.

