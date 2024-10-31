NFC North showdown has Lions’ high-powered offense facing Packers’ ball-hawking defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have a big-time offense.

The Green Bay Packers specialize in taking the ball away.

The NFL’s highest-scoring offense and the league leader in takeaways will face off Sunday when the NFC North-leading Lions (6-1) visit the Packers (6-2).

The game features the NFC’s two hottest teams, as the Lions have reeled off five consecutive victories while the Packers have won four straight.

“It’s going to be a playoff-type game,” Packers running back Josh Jacobs said.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

The Packers enter this game with an uncertain quarterback situation.

Jordan Love left the Packers’ 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday in the third quarter with a groin strain, though he said Wednesday there was a “realistic” chance he could play against the Lions. He didn’t practice Wednesday but worked out on a limited basis Thursday in the rain.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis has started two games in Love’s place this season, and the Packers won both games. He also threw a 51-yard completion to Jayden Reed in Jacksonville that led to Brandon McManus’ tiebreaking field goal as time expired.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to get no matter who’s in there,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “And they’re both very good athletes. They both can run. They both can create issues in the pocket.”

Green Bay may need to score plenty to keep up with the Lions, who are averaging 33.4 points per game this season. They have averaged 43 points over their past four games.

The Lions have been tough to slow down on offense because they are versatile, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is adept at making in-game changes.

“Nobody corrects better than us,” tight end Sam LaPorta said Johnson tells the team. “Nobody adjusts better than us.”

Detroit’s high-scoring attack has the Lions off to their fastest start since 1956, when they won seven of their first eight games.

That offense will have to be careful against the Packers, who have a league-high 19 takeaways. Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney has a league-leading six interceptions and seven total takeaways, as he also has recovered a fumble.

Turnover talk

Although the Packers have the most takeaways in the league, the Lions have the better turnover margin.

Detroit’s plus-10 turnover differential puts the Lions in a tie for second in the league, behind only Buffalo’s plus-11. The Lions have committed just five turnovers this season, while the Packers have 12.

Detroit’s Kerby Joseph has five interceptions to rank second in the league, behind only McKinney. Detroit’s Brian Branch is tied for third with four interceptions.

Secondary concerns

Green Bay’s secondary could be at less than full strength as it tries containing the Lions.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander hurt his knee late in the Jaguars game and rookie safety Evan Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury leaving both players’ status for Sunday’s game up in the air.

Detroit won’t have wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is completing his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

On the run

The Lions averaged 175.5 yards rushing in their two games against the Packers last season and are running effectively again with the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs has rushed for 591 yards and six touchdowns, while Montgomery has run for 415 yards and seven touchdowns.

Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to help the Lions win 34-20 in their previous trip to Green Bay.

The Packers actually are gaining slightly more rushing yards per game than the Lions: 156.9-156.7. Jacobs has rushed for 667 yards to rank fourth in the league.

Stepping up

Detroit has several players on injured reserve and keeps winning.

The Lions had two players filling in for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Derrick Barnes on a key play early in last week’s rout against Tennessee.

Defensive end Levi Onwuzurike hit Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph as he passed, and linebacker Trevor Nowaske took advantage of the ill-advised throw with an interception.

“They know that they’re not just there to be a placeholder,” Campbell said.

Clutch kickers

McManus has been with the Packers for just two games and has kicked a game-winning field goal in the final play of both. He made a 45-yarder as time expired in a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans and had a tiebreaking 24-yarder to end the Jaguars game.

Detroit’s Jake Bates is a perfect 11 of 11 on field-goal attempts this season. He’s 27 of 28 on extra points.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed to this report.

