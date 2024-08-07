Narcan use sees uncommon uptick in western Wisconsin county

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office in western Wisconsin is reporting a higher frequency of people needing Narcan.

According to the sheriff’s office, as of Tuesday, in the prior 24 hours, law enforcement across Barron County has had to give Narcan to three different people.

This use of Narcan, a medicine that can reverse a drug overdose, is not a common occurrence in Barron County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they were making this public for two reasons: to encourage the public to call 911 if they see someone who looks like they are sleeping in public so they can be checked on, and to warn residents that a “bad batch of drugs” may be in the county.

While law enforcement said they don’t want people doing drugs, they “really don’t” want people dying from them.

Law enforcement said there are several resources for people needing help, and they advised them to call Barron County Human Services at 715-537-5691. There, residents can get free Narcan for someone at risk of an opioid overdose.

Narcan can also be mailed at no cost in Wisconsin, details can be found here.