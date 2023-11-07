Milwaukee secures 91-73 win over D-III’s Wisconsin-Stout in season opener

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Angelo Stuart scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat D-III member Wisconsin-Stout 91-73 in a season opener on Monday night.

Stuart was 7 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 12 rebounds. Langston Wilson was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brody Fox led the Blue Devils in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. George Scharlau added 13 points for Wisconsin-Stout. In addition, Aidan Shore finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Milwaukee is a matchup Saturday with Providence on the road. Wisconsin-Stout visits North Dakota State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

