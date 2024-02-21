Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract.

Rollins, 21, played 10 games with the Wizards this season and averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 6.6 minutes. His last appearance with the Wizards came on Dec. 27.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 1.9 points, 1 rebound and 5.2 minutes in 12 games with the Warriors last season.

Rollins also has averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 28 NBA G League games over the last two seasons.

The Warriors acquired Rollins’ draft rights after the Atlanta Hawks selected him out of Toledo with the 44th overall pick in 2022.

