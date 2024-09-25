Milwaukee-area stolen Virgin Mary statue found and returned to church

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A 5-foot (1.5-meter) statue of the Virgin Mary has been returned to a South Milwaukee church after it was stolen more than a year ago.

The statue, which weighs a few hundred pounds, was taken in August 2023 from from Divine Mercy Parish, WISN-TV reported Tuesday.

Police found it in a Milwaukee storage locker after receiving an anonymous tip last month about the person who stole it. An 18-year-old admitted Tuesday to taking the statue and led officers to the storage locker, police said.

No charges have yet been filed.

“Nobody knew what happened to her,” church Director of Worship Amanda Decker said of the missing statue.

A donated replacement Virgin Mary statue recently was bolted to the ground outside the church where the original once stood. Decker said the original needs some repairs and that plans are to place it somewhere inside the church.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.