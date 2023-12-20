Mets acquire Houser, Taylor from Brewers as Stearns executes trade with his former team

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The New York Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Coleman Crow.

The trade was the first between the teams since former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns left the team to run baseball operations with the Mets. Stearns joined the Brewers in October 2015 as general manager and stepped down after the 2022 season.

“We are excited to add Adrian and Tyrone to our team,” Stearns said in a statement. “Tyrone brings a well-rounded skillset to our outfield grouping and can play all three outfield positions at a high level. Adrian is a proven Major League starter who continues to add to our rotation depth and will pitch valuable innings for us this year.”

Both Houser and Taylor had spent their entire major league careers in Milwaukee.

Houser, who will turn 31 on Feb. 2, went 31-34 with a 4.00 ERA while making 129 appearances and 97 starts for the Brewers from 2015-23. He was 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings last year while appearing in 23 games, including 21 starts.

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor watches his RBI single during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The New York Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 for minor league pitcher Coleman Crow. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore

Taylor, who turns 30 on Jan. 22, batted .239 with a .294 on-base percentage, 41 homers and 136 RBIs with the Brewers from 2019-23. He hit .234 with a .267 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 81 games last season.

He also has the ability to play all three outfield positions.

Both Houser and Taylor are eligible for arbitration. Houser is projected to make $5.6 million and Taylor $1.7 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

“Those guys have been a part of a lot of winning teams,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “We’re very thankful for what they’ve been able to contribute here. Really just looking at this more from the perspective of we have a number of exciting outfielders we feel good about and we have a number of exciting young arms.”

Houser’s exit continues the makeover of the Brewers’ rotation after a season in which they won an NL Central title. The Brewers also must replace two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, who wasn’t tendered a contract after suffering a shoulder injury that could prevent him from pitching at all this season.

Milwaukee still has 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, under team control for one more season before becoming eligible for free agency. The Brewers also return Freddy Peralta and hope to get left-hander Aaron Ashby back after he missed the entire 2023 season with a shoulder injury.

Robert Gasser, one of the players acquired in the 2022 trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego, could be ready to compete for a spot in the rotation after going 9-1 with a 3.79 ERA for Triple-A Nashville this season.

The Brewers’ collection of talented young outfielders made Taylor expendable.

Outfielders Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer and Garrett Mitchell all had their rookie seasons in 2023. Jackson Chourio, one of baseball’s top prospects, figures to start the season in the majors after signing an $82 million, eight-year contract this month. The Brewers also return 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich.

Crow, who turns 23 on Dec. 30, is a right-hander who went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four appearances last season with Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A affiliate. He was 9-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 24 appearances for Rocket City in 2022.

He had Tommy John surgery last summer after the Mets acquired him from the Angels. Arnold said the Brewers expect Crow to be available sometime later in the 2024 season.

“We feel like he’s going to recover very well,” Arnold said. “Our medical group was excited about this progress, so we feel like he can be a productive Brewer here hopefully for years to come.”

