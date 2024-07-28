Medical issue prevents Tony Randazzo from umpiring Marlins-Brewers game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Umpire Tony Randazzo didn’t work the Miami Marlins-Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday afternoon because of what was described as a non-life-threatening medical issue.

The nature of Randazzo’s issue wasn’t specified.

Randazzo was expected to be the first-base umpire for Sunday’s game. The Marlins-Brewers game had a three-man umpiring crew instead, with scheduled second-base umpire Alex Tosi moving over to first.

Randazzo, 59, has been an MLB umpire since 1999.

