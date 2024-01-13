Max Klesmit’s 24 points help No. 15 Wisconsin top Northwestern 71-63

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored a career-high 24 points and A.J. Storr added 14 to help No. 15 Wisconsin hold off Northwestern 71-63 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0) has won six straight games and is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers’ 5-0 start in league play is the first since the 2007-08 season.

Klesmit shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 13 overall in the win.

Boo Buie scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2). Brooks Barnhizer finished with 13 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats never led in the second half but tied the game twice with less than 4:12 left in the game.

Wisconsin led 67-63 with 1:19 left. The Wildcats were forced to foul in the final minute, and Chucky Hepburn and Storr combined for four free throws to seal the victory.

In the first half, Klesmit’s jumper at the 4:06 mark capped a 10-0 run that gave the Badgers a 29-19 lead with 4:06 remaining. Wisconsin led 32-25 at intermission.

Barnhizer scored two field goals early in the second half to keep Northwestern close.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Steven Crowl had no apparent issues with a left knee contusion suffered before Wisconsin’s recent 71-60 win at Ohio State. Tyler Wahl finished with 11 points on Saturday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats didn’t get much early help on offense, outside of Buie. Northwestern shot 36% from the field in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin: Will likely move up a few spots in the next AP poll.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: At Penn State on Tuesday.

