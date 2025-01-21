Marquette promotes Mike Broeker to take over as athletic director from the retiring Bill Scholl

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has promoted Mike Broeker to take over as athletic director from the retiring Bill Scholl.

University president Kimo Ah Yun announced the move Tuesday and said Broeker would take over immediately as vice president and athletic director. Scholl, who had been Marquette’s athletic director for the last decade, had announced in May he would retire as soon as the school decided on his successor.

Broeker has been at Marquette for the past 21 years and was in his 18th year as deputy athletic director.

“Marquette has played a pivotal role in shaping both my personal and professional journey over the past 21 years, and I am excited to continue working alongside our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Broeker said in a statement released by the university. “Together, we will ensure that our athletics program remains a strong reflection of our Jesuit values of excellence, faith, leadership and service.”

Marquette has scheduled an introductory news conference for Thursday.

Broeker’s roles at Marquette had included managing day-to-day operations with a directed focus on external operations and revenue generation. He also worked with the administrative and coaching staffs while overseeing the men’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer and men’s golf programs. School officials said he played an “instrumental role” in the hiring of Marquette’s current head coaches.

Before coming to Marquette, Broeker worked with communications groups for the NBA and the Women’s Tennis Association. He graduated from Siena College, where he pitched for the baseball team.

“As a former student-athlete, Mike understands the demands our student-athletes face and creates an environment that supports every aspect of their Marquette experience,” Ah Yun said in a statement. “He has been involved in a number of campus initiatives and appreciates the role athletics plays within the university community.”

