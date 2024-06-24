Marquette pausing its athletic director search until it selects a new president

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette will pause its search for a new athletic director until the school names a permanent president to replace Michael Lovell, who died two weeks ago.

Kimo Ah Yun, Marquette’s acting president and provost, announced on Monday that the athletic director search is on hold for now. Bill Scholl, who has been Marquette’s athletic director since 2014, had said last month he would retire as soon as the school names his successor.

“The athletic director position is one in which the president has a key role in vetting and hiring, so it is prudent that we pause this important leadership search during this time of transition,” Ah Yun said in a statement. “I want to thank Bill Scholl for his selfless commitment to Marquette as he provides leadership continuity across all our Division I Big East athletic programs.”

Lovell died June 9 at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with cancer. He had been dealing with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in the bones and soft tissues.

Marquette’s Board of Trustees will lead the search for the school’s next president. Marquette officials said Monday more information on that search will be shared “in the coming weeks.”

Marquette’s athletic director reports directly to the president.

