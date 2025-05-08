Marquette announces addition of women’s swimming to its list of varsity programs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette is launching a women’s swimming program, marking the first time it has added a varsity sport since 2013.

School officials have launched a national search for someone to coach the program, which could begin competition as early as the 2025-26 school year. Marquette plans to compete in the Big East championships in women’s swimming, but it won’t have a diving program.

Big East schools that already have women’s swimming include Butler, UConn, Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

“Adding women’s swimming will improve gender equity in athletics and provide a revenue generation opportunity for the university, while offering a competitive Division I experience for our student-athletes,” athletic director Mike Broeker said in a statement. “It’s a win-win for our department and university.”

The team will train and compete in the recently renovated Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility, which includes a six-lane, 25-yard pool plus seating for nearly 150 spectators and a dedicated team locker room. The facility would be able to host dual competitions, though any larger meets would take place off campus.

Women’s swimming becomes Marquette’s 17th varsity sport, which includes nine women’s programs. Marquette last launched a new program in 2013, when it added men’s and women’s lacrosse.

