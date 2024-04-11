Man, teenage girl found dead in Wisconsin after shooting at officers, Iowa slaying

ALBION, Wis. (AP) — A man and a 13-year-old girl who both shot at officers during a pursuit in Wisconsin were later found dead and may have been involved in a slaying in Iowa, authorities said Thursday.

The man, 38-year-old Alexander C. Grunke of Middleton, was found dead Wednesday evening following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies at a home in Albion, Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was found dead from an undetermined cause in a wooded area nearby, the office said in a news release. Her name will not be released, it said.

The man was driving a car deemed suspicious following a slaying in Dubuque, Iowa, and once a pursuit ensued, both the man and the girl both fired gunshots at pursuing officers, the release said. Road spikes disabled the car, and the two fled, the girl into the woods and the man into the Albion home. Police entered the house and were able to safely remove a woman and her two children while Grunke remained inside.

Grunke was heard firing shots from inside the house, and he was later found dead by apparent suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Grunke earlier had left a 5-month-old baby at a home in the nearby town of Dunn, and that child and the teen were the children of the victim of a slaying in Dubuque, Iowa, the office said. Additional details about the Dubuque slaying were not released.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.