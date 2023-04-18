Man found not responsible in Milwaukee precinct shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge found a man accused of opening fire inside a Milwaukee police precinct station not criminally responsible Monday.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Feiss found Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, not criminally responsible by reason of mental disease or defect on four counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

Three doctors who examined Parker-Bell since the February 2022 incident determined Parker-Bell suffered from a mental illness that prevented him from controlling his conduct. One doctor indicated Parker-Bell was experiencing severe despair and depression at time of the shooting, and the other doctors had similar findings.

No one at the precinct station was struck by gunfire from Parker-Bell or an officer who returned fire.

The state has asked that Parker-Bell be committed into Wisconsin Department of Health Services custody for 25 to 30 years, but the defense opposes that, so no decision on the matter was made Monday.

Parker-Bell told investigators he fired shots at officers inside the building last year because he was upset over the overdose death in custody days earlier of a friend, Keishon Thomas. Two officers are charged in that case with felony abuse of a person in custody and misdemeanor misconduct in office.

Parker-Bell’s trial on the charges was scheduled to start Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.