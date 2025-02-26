Long-range shooting propels No. 21 Marquette to 82-52 win over Providence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gold scored a career-high 17 points to help No. 21 Marquette beat Providence 82-52 on Tuesday night.

Kam Jones had 17 points and seven assists for Marquette (21-7, 12-5 Big East), which set a season high with 41 3-point attempts, making 17. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points.

Providence (12-16, 6-11) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jayden Pierre scored 13 points for the Friars, and Oswin Erhunmwunse had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles, who led by as many as 31 in the second half, rebounded from one of their worst games of the season, an 81-66 loss at Villanova on Friday.

It was Marquette’s second win of the season against Providence. The Golden Eagles rolled to a 78-50 win in Providence on Dec. 31.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Providence was assessed a pair of technical fouls in the final minute. Walk-on Casey O’Malley made three of four technical foul shots.

Takeaways

Providence: Redshirt junior guard Corey Floyd Jr. returned after missing three games due to whiplash sustained in an auto accident. Floyd failed to score in 28 minutes.

Marquette: Opened the game shooting 10 consecutive 3-pointers, making five. The Golden Eagles made 12 of 26 3-pointers in the first half.

Key moment

Royce Parham’s 3-pointer sparked a 12-0 run for Marquette in the first half. The Eagles led 43-32 at the break.

Key stat

Mitchell and Jones each made four 3s, and Gold had three.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. Providence hosts UConn, and Marquette is at Georgetown.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.