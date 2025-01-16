Lillard scores 30 as Bucks roll to a 122-93 victory over Magic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a fast start for the second straight night and trounced the Orlando Magic 122-93 on Wednesday.

The Bucks (22-17) passed Orlando (23-19) to take over fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 3-0 against the Magic, with the finale of the season series scheduled for March 8 at Milwaukee.

Milwaukee led 34-16 at the end of the first quarter and rolled to its most lopsided victory of the season. The Bucks were playing one night after racing to a 47-26 advantage in the opening period of a 130-115 victory over Sacramento that snapped the Kings’ seven-game win streak.

Paolo Banchero scored 22 points for Orlando.

Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. didn’t play in the second half after bruising a hip.

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash

Takeaways

Magic: Five nights after losing 109-106 to the Bucks in a game that went down to the wire, the Magic never had a chance in this one due to their shooting woes. Orlando shot 34.7% from the field, the lowest percentage the Bucks have allowed in any game this season.

Bucks: One night after posting their highest point total of the season, the Bucks shot a season-high 62.5% while continually getting open looks in the paint.

Key moment

Milwaukee scored 19 straight points in the first quarter to open a 27-9 lead. Lillard scored nine points during that spurt, including a 3-pointer from over 30 feet away.

Key stats

Orlando went 12 of 46 while Milwaukee was 7 of 12 from 3-point range. According to Sportradar, the Bucks had the fewest 3-point attempts by a team in any NBA game this season.

Up next

Both teams play again Friday, with the Magic visiting the Boston Celtics and the Bucks hosting the Toronto Raptors.

