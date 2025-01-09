Lillard scores 26 points, Antetokounmpo adds 25 points and 16 rebounds as Bucks beat Spurs 121-105

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard had 26 points and eight assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-105 on Wednesday night.

Brook Lopez scored 22 points, including 17 in the first half, and AJ Green and Gary Trent each added 14 as the Bucks won their second consecutive game after losing four of five.

Keldon Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Spurs. Chris Paul added 18 points, Harrison Barnes had 14 and Devin Vassell 11. Victor Wembanyama had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks

With the score tied at 33 early in the second quarter, the Bucks went on a 32-13 run to close the first half, led by the 3-point shooting of Green, Lopez and Lillard. The Spurs opened the second half on a 16-5 run to pull within 10 and Paul’s third 3-pointer of the quarter pulled San Antonio within eight. However, Milwaukee pushed the lead back to 13 by the end of the third quarter.

The Bucks led by 26 in the fourth.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Milwaukee shot 19 for 42 on 3s.

Starting forward Jeremy Sochan (back), averaging 13.4 points per game, sat for the Spurs.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio had no players in double figures in the first half. Spurs finished 18 for 52 on 3-pointers.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in the first quarter. Lillard didn’t score his first points until making a layup with 10:46 left in the second quarter.

Key moment

With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo blocked Vassell’s dunk attempt and Lopez made a 3 at the other end to close out the half and give Milwaukee a 19-point advantage.

Key stat

The Bucks were 12 for 24 on 3s in the first half with Green making 4 of 5, including a 30-footer.

Up Next

Spurs visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and Bucks play at Orlando on Friday.

——

