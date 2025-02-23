Lillard returns on minutes restriction for Bucks and Antetokounmpo also limited
MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Star Damian Lillard returned to the lineup for the injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks for Sunday night’s game against Miami but remained on a minutes restriction, as did fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard missed Friday night’s win at Washington with a right hamstring strain.
Antetokounmpo, who missed five games before the All-Star break with a left calf strain, played 19 minutes against Washington out of caution as well as foul trouble. Coach Doc Rivers said getting the two-time MVP to agree to limited playing time is a challenge.
“He’s not very patient, obviously, and clearly it affects his rhythm,” Rivers said. “But it’s the big picture for us.”
Taurean Prince, who missed two games with a left ankle sprain, was in Sunday’s starting lineup. Gary Trent Jr., who is dealing with a left knee contusion, also was available.
Pat Connaughton is sidelined indefinitely with a left calf strain.
“He’s had this through his career,” Rivers said. “Calf injuries are tough. It’s just not a good injury.”
The injury issues come with Bobby Portis Jr. serving a 25-game suspension after testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league’s anti-drug program.
The Bucks’ oldest player, Brook Lopez, who’s in his 17th season, has missed only one of 56 games.
“He’s like a clock and religious about his routine,” Rivers said of Lopez. “He takes this job serious. He’s a model of consistency.”
Rivers said the Bucks need to be cautious with Lopez, especially with Portis out of the lineup until nearly the end of the regular season.
“I worry a lot because he’s 37 and he had one stretch with Bobby out the last time where he logged a lot of minutes and you could see that it affected him,” Rivers said. “This time we’re not going to make the same mistake.”
