LB Kristian Welch signs up for 2nd stint in Green Bay after previously playing for Packers in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker Kristian Welch is rejoining the Green Bay Packers, a team he previously played for in 2023.

The Packers announced the signing of Welch on Friday.

Welch, 26, played six games with the Denver Broncos and nine games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He made one start for each of those teams and had a fumble recovery for the Ravens.

He had joined the Packers’ practice squad in 2023, eventually got elevated to the active roster and ended up playing in 12 regular-season games and two playoff contests. Welch didn’t play a defensive snap that year but was on the field for nearly half of the Packers’ special-teams plays and made six tackles.

Welch has played in 72 career regular-season games, making 13 tackles on defense and 27 more on special teams. The former undrafted free agent from Iowa played for Baltimore from 2020-22 before joining the Packers the first time.

