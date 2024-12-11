Kayaker who faked his own death in custody in Wisconsin

The missing kayaker from Wisconsin, who investigators say faked his own death, is now behind bars in Green Lake, Wis.

Jail records show Ryan Borgwardt was booked into jail around 5 p.m.

Borgwardt disappeared in August after a trip to Green Lake.

Investigators found his kayak overturned on Green Lake on Aug. 12. Borgwardt’s wife told authorities that he had last texted her at 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 11, saying he was heading to shore.

Deputies located Borgwardt’s vehicle and trailer near the lake. They also found his overturned kayak with a life jacket attached to it on the lake, in an area where the waters run more than 200 feet (60 meters) deep. An angler later discovered Borgwardt’s fishing rod.

However, officials say Borgwardt staged his disappearance and left the country.

In November, Green Lake law enforcement announced that they believed Borgwardt had faked his own death.

Borgwardt got in contact with authorities on Nov. 11, saying he traveled about 50 miles from his home in Watertown to Green Lake, where he overturned his kayak, dumped his phone in the lake, and then paddled an inflatable boat to shore. He told authorities he picked that lake because it’s the deepest in Wisconsin at 237 feet.

After leaving the lake, he rode an electric bike about 70 miles (110 kilometers) through the night to Madison, the sheriff said. From there, he took a bus to Detroit, then boarded a bus to Canada and got on a plane there, Green Lake Sheriff Mark Podoll said.

It’s unclear when and where Borgwardt was found. A news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday is expected to bring more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.