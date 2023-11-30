Karlen scores 21 points, No. 23 Marquette women pull away from Memphis for 88-59 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Liza Karlen scored 21 points and No. 23 Marquette continued the best start in program history with an 88-59 win over Memphis. The Golden Eagles (7-0), who are ranked for the first time in a year, got 17 points apiece from Mackenzie Hare and Rose Nkuma and 14 from Jordan King. It was a career-high for Nkuma. Marquette trailed 21-20 after one quarter but outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the second quarter. A 23-13 difference in the fourth quarter turned the game into a rout as the Golden Eagles went 10 of 26 (62.5%) from 3-point range and shot 54% overall (33 of 61). Hare finished 5 of 6 behind the arc.Kai Carter scored 18 points and Madison Griggs 16 for Memphis.

