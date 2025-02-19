Kam Jones scores 14 and No. 16 Marquette cruises past Seton Hall 80-56

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 14 points, Chase Ross added 11 points and No. 16 Marquette cruised to an 80-56 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Ben Gold had 10 points for Marquette (20-6, 11-4 Big East).

Seton Hall (7-19, 2-13) was led by Isaiah Coleman with 13 points and Scotty Middleton with nine.

Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell left the game with what appeared to be an arm injury with just over six minutes left in the first half, but returned. Mitchell entered the game fifth in the nation in steals (2.6 per game).

Takeaways

Marquette's Kam Jones drives past Seton Hall's Prince Aligbe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Seton Hall: The Pirates missed a chance to build momentum from Saturday’s 69-68 overtime win over UConn, which followed nine straight losses. They shot 39% from the field against UConn. Against Marquette, they shot 37% for the game, but under 30% well into the second half.

Marquette: The win helped the Golden Eagles continue righting the ship. They had lost three straight before beating DePaul on Feb. 11. Marquette is tied with Creighton for second in the conference.

Key moment

The Golden Eagles, leading 17-13 with just over 11 minutes left in the first half, went on a 23-10 run to take a 40-23 halftime lead. The Pirates never recovered.

Key stat

Marquette outrebounded Seton Hall 40-24, including 27-15 on defensive rebounds.

Up next

Seton Hall hosts Xavier on Sunday. Marquette travels to Villanova on Friday night.

