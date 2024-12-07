Jones scores 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette past No. 11 Wisconsin, 88-74

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette to an 88-74 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday. Coming off their first loss of the season earlier this week at Iowa State, the Golden Eagles (9-1) also got double-digit efforts from David Joplin, Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell, who combined for 37 points, while shooting 50% (31 for 62) from the floor. The Badgers (8-2) dropped their second straight despite 22 points from Max Klesmit and 17 from John Blackwell.

