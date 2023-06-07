Joey Wiemer’s 10th-inning single lifts Brewers over Orioles 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Wiemer’s hit came off Austin Voth (1-2). It scored pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio, who was the automatic runner.

Baltimore dropped to 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa, who won their fourth straight game.

Milwaukee took first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh, who lost after winning six straight.

With the game tied at 3 in the 10th inning, Baltimore had runners at first and second with two outs, but Peter Strzelecki (3-4) struck out pinch-hitter Josh Lester.

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang hits a triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash Previous Next

The teams’ stoppers, Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams, each pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on Ryan O’Hearn’s solo home run off Joel Payamps.

Milwaukee tied the game in the eighth. Blake Perkins drew a walk from Yennier Cano, stole second base and scored on Brice Turang’s single.

Milwaukee stole four bases.

Milwaukee went 4-for-18 and Baltimore went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The teams each used six pitchers. Each team recorded 16 strikeouts.

Each starting pitcher went five innings, threw nearly 100 pitches and gave up two runs.

Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson struggled in the first inning, throwing 35 pitches and surrendering two runs on RBI singles by Brian Anderson and Abraham Toro, but allowed only two more hits. He struck out seven batters and walked two.

The 6-foot-6 35-year-old, signed as a free agent after playing in Philadelphia in 2022, had won three straight, allowing four runs in 19 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee’s Willy Peralta gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Hicks that tied the game at 2 in the second inning. Peralta struck out nine batters and walked none.

Wiemer saved at least one run with two runners on base in the third inning. He ran down Hicks’ 104 mph line drive on the warning track in right-centerfield to end the inning.

Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and scored a run. He stole two bases.

O’Hearn, Austin Hays and Adam Frazier each had two hits.

Baltimore, now 20-11 on the road, entered the game tied with Atlanta, who played later, for the best road record in the majors.

Milwaukee is 4-0 in extra-innings games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the bereavement list. Optioned INF/OF Terrin Vavra to Triple-A Norfolk.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (right shoulder impingement) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (6-2, 44.3 ERA) faces Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.75 ERA) on Wednesday in the second of the three-game series.

