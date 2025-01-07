Jake Bauers returns to Milwaukee Brewers on minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed Monday to a minor league contract, and the first baseman will report to major league spring training.

Bauers became a free agent on Nov. 4 when he refused an outright assignment by the Brewers to Triple-A Nashville.

The 29-year-old hit .199 with a .301 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 43 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 116 games and 346 plate appearances for Milwaukee last season, striking out a career-high 118 times.

He also hit a seventh-inning homer off José Buttó that broke a scoreless tie in the decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the New York Mets, who rallied in the ninth to win 4-2.

Bauers has a .208 batting average with 51 homers and 183 RBIs in five seasons with Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, ’21), Seattle (2021), the New York Yankees (2023) and the Brewers (2024).

Rhys Hoskins is projected to start at first base for the Brewers.

