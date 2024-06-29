Jackson Chourio hits his first career grand slam, the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning, Colin Rea allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday night.

The NL-Central-leading Brewers — coming off a three-game sweep of the defending champion Texas Rangers — moved 11 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs.

“Obviously, the big hit by Jackson to put us ahead that was huge,” Rea said. “He’s been playing so good. The talent level is super high, obviously. He’s starting to show it. He’s putting it all together. He’s playing aggressively, having good at bats. So, it’s good to see.”

Rea (7-2) won for the third time in his last four starts. He walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Trevor Megill converted his 17th save in 18 chances.

The Brewers got to Jameson Taillon (4-4) in the fourth when they loaded the bases on a walk, catcher’s interference and Rhys Hoskins’ single off Taillon’s glove. Chourio connected on a 1-2 sweeper, with the ball just making it over the wall in left.

“Truthfully, it’s just every single day I feel a little better,” Chourio said through an interpreter. “I’m happy to be here.”

He is batting .328 (21 for 64) with three doubles, four home runs, 12 runs and 17 RBIs in his last 21 games.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy likes what he’s seeing from the 20-year-old rookie.

“The kid is learning,” Murphy said. “He’s made the most of his opportunities lately. This month, every month has gotten better.”

It was the second game in a row that the Brewers went deep with the bases loaded. On Wednesday, Jake Bauers hit his second career grand slam.

Elvis Peguero relieved Rea and got a double play to end the sixth, but then fell into a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh. Jared Koenig came on and retired pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a first-pitch fly to center.

Taillon allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

“Unfortunately, he made a mistake to Chourio,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after his team lost for the 15th time in the last 20 road games . “Other than that, it was a good start.”

Taillon wasn’t happy with the pitch he threw to Chourio.

“Stupid mistake,” Taillon said. “I was just trying to make a pitch nastier than it needed to be.”

Seiya Suzuki lined a 1-0 cutter over the wall in left in the fourth inning for his 10th home run of the season and the 44th of his career. That tied him with Tadihito Iguchi for fifth place on the career home run list by Japanese-born players.

Dansby Swanson made it 2-0 with a run-scoring base hit.

The partisan crowd booed when former Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s picture flashed on the scoreboard during pregame introductions. It’s the same unhappy serenade dished out in late May when the Cubs made their first trip this season to American Family Field.

Trainer’s Room:

Cubs: Rea hit Christopher Morel on his left hand in the fourth inning. He bounced away from the plate in obvious pain, but after attention from the Cubs’ trainer, he jogged to first base. … RHP Keegan Thompson (right rib fracture) landed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 27.

Brewers: 3B Joey Ortiz was out of the lineup with lingering neck stiffness. He is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday in the sixth inning.

Roster Moves

Cubs: RHP Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. RHP Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment. RHP Jorge López’s contract was selected from Iowa.

Brewers: RHP Joel Kuhnel was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (0-3, 3.38 ERA) was set to start Saturday for the Cubs against RHP Tobias Meyers (5-2, 3.12).

