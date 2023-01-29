Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities early on Sunday recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa.

The Dane County sheriff’s office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected.

“At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies began focusing their search in an area that indicated an ATV may have entered the water through the ice,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.