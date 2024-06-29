Ian Happ hits 2-run homer in 8th, Cubs beat Brewers 5-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee 5-3 on Saturday, ending the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.

After Joel Payamps (1-4) came on and walked Seiya Suzuki to open the eighth, Happ sent a 1-0 pitch 394 feet to right-center for his 11th home run of the season.

It was the second game-deciding homer in three games for Happ, whose two-run shot in the 10th gave the Cubs a 5-3 victory at San Francisco on Thursday.

“You’re facing back-end arms in those situations,” Happ said. “But trying to have the same process, believe in yourself and get yourself into a lot of positivity going into those situations.”

Payamps also walked the next two hitters after Happ before being lifted.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash

“You can’t walk people,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Whatever it is, you can’t walk people. You’re in the major leagues and you’re pitching at that time of the game, walks are not a possibility. If you look at our pitching staff, a lot of our success has come from not giving up free bases. A home run is a home run. Hap’s a good hitter.”

Luke Little (3-1) threw a scoreless seventh for the victory, and Porter Hodge followed with a scoreless inning. Héctor Neris allowed a hit and walk in the ninth, then struck out the final two hitters for his 11th save in 15 opportunities, and 100th career save.

“Hector made pitches when it counted in the end,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He had to make some pitches, and they had some traffic, and they laid off a couple close pitches, and some checked swings close, not called, but he made pitches.”

Chicago took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Happ walked, advanced on a single and a double play, and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s single to right.

The Brewers answered in the bottom half when Jackson Chourio doubled to open and came around on a single and RBI fielder’s choice.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the fifth on two singles and a hit batter, but starter Tobias Myers got Christopher Morel on an inning-ending strikeout.

In the seventh, Milwaukee’s Andrew Monasterio was caught off third on Brice Turang’s attempted steal of second, and was out at home in a rundown to end the inning.

Milwaukee erased a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the third, aided by several defensive lapses. Sal Frelick singled to open and stole second. Frelick was caught off second on Monasterio’s comebacker, but the Cubs botched the rundown to send Frelick to third and Monasterio to second.

Pitcher Justin Steele couldn’t corral Brice Turang’s bunt single, allowing Frelick to score. William Contreras then blooped an RBI single into shallow center, just beyond the reach of three defenders.

Two pitches in, the Cubs were up 2-0. Nico Hoerner singled on the first pitch and Michael Busch followed with his 10th homer, a 413-foot shot to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Jared Koenig was placed on the 15-day IL because of tightness in his left forearm. He will undergo an MRI on Monday. “There’s more to it, because today it kind of moved more toward the elbow … it’s scary stuff,” manager Pat Murphy said Saturday. Koenig faced four batters Friday in the Brewers’ 4-2 win, relieving to get out the final out with the bases loaded in the seventh, then striking out the side in the eighth. … 3B Joey Ortiz, originally back in the lineup after sitting out Friday, was scratched due to neck soreness. Ortiz pinch-ran in the ninth inning.

STEELE STILL WINLESS

Steele (0-3, 3.20 ERA) allowed three runs six innings, striking out five and walking none but remains winless in 12 starts. He is 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA in six starts in June. “Wins have become a difficult stat to evaluate,” Counsell said. “Justin Steele is pitching, like I said before the game, every bit of what he did last year. He’s been really, really good.” Steele was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA last season.

BREWERS MOVE

LHP Rob Zastrzyny was selected from Triple-A Nashville to replace Koenig. OF Chris Roller was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 6.87) was scheduled to start for the Cubs in the series finale Sunday against RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.03).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.