Hudson police investigating stabbing, suspect in custody
Hudson police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday evening.
Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Orange Street at 6:08 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.
The victim was brought to Regions Hospital. They sustained critical injuries but are in stable condition as of Monday morning, police said.
James Arthur Herriman Jr., 56, was arrested.
While formal charges are pending, police say attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery – domestic and intending to cause great bodily harm as well as disorderly conduct – domestic are among those Herriman could face.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.