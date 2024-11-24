Hornets’ Grant Williams injures right knee late in 4th quarter in loss at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams left Saturday night’s 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks late in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury.

“I think it has just been diagnosed as a right knee injury,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said after the game. “We’ll continue to get some imaging and evaluations. The most important thing is that all of our prayers are with Grant and hoping the news comes back as good as possible.”

Williams was hurt on a drive to the basket with just under four minutes remaining with the Bucks leading 114-101. He finished 2 of 6 with eight points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

