Hare has 19, Karlen 17 to power No. 19 Marquette women to 81-52 win over Xavier

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mackenzie Hare scored 19 points, Liza Karlen added 17 and No. 19 Marquette dominated the middle of the game en route to an 81-52 win over Xavier that gave Megan Duffy her 100th win as the Golden Eagles’ coach.Karlen had nine in the second quarter when the Golden Eagles outscored the Musketeers 23-5 to lead 35-15 at halftime. Hare had nine in the third quarter when the lead ballooned to 62-30. Daniela Lopez had 13 points for Xavier. Hare opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Karlen followed with a layup and a three-point play for a 20-10 lead. Claire Kaifes hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that made it 33-13. King capped a 10-0 run with a three-point play that made it 43-15 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.