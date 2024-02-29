Grocery chain Hy-Vee to sponsor IndyCar’s Labor Day doubleheader at Milwaukee Mile

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Hy-Vee will serve as the sponsor for IndyCar’s Labor Day weekend doubleheader at Milwaukee Mile, the circuit’s first events at this 1-mile oval track since 2015.

The Iowa-based grocery chain already has served as the primary host and partner for the IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway since 2022.

The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Those will be the final events on the 2024 IndyCar schedule before the season-ending Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sept. 15.

Milwaukee Mile bills itself as the oldest operating motor speedway. It’s hosted at least one auto race every year since 1903, aside from World War II. It is located at Wisconsin State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

This Labor Day weekend event is a major comeback for Milwaukee Mile, which has hosted 114 IndyCar races over nine decades, but none since Sebastien Bourdais’ victory in 2015.

