Green Bay stuns Milwaukee 80-79 in OT to snap 14-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Randy Tucker scored 20 points, Davin Zeigler hit clutch shots with one second left in regulation and overtime and Green Bay snapped a 14-game losing streak with an 80-79 victory over Milwaukee on Monday night.

Tucker made 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon League). He added eight rebounds. Zeigler made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Zeigler hit a 3-pointer to force overtime tied at 71 and sank a jumper from just inside the arc to win it. Freshman Brock Heffner came off the bench to bury three from beyond the arc, scoring 17 with six boards and two blocks. Ryan Wade hit half of his six 3-point tries and scored 10.

BJ Freeman had 28 points to lead the Panthers (16-8, 10-4). He made 9 of 23 shots with four 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Sophomore Markeith Browning II pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Kentrell Pullian contributed 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Green Bay returns home to host Oakland on Thursday. Milwaukee returns home to play Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

